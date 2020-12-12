Killeen man comments on death penalty in wake of Bernard execution
To the Editor:
In a society that sees “the law of the like,” whereby the punishment fits the crime — more or less — the death penalty is acceptable. Also, for a state or nation that advocates the taking of revenge by killing a person that murdered another, this is also met with approval.
Though the final day of a person who is on death row may be seen as an end to years of suffering and closure for a family or persons wronged, it is yet again a taking of one life to somehow compensate for the taking of another in the past.
The cliché question of “if this person killed somebody you loved, would you not want them dead?” I would simply answer: “No, I would like them to have life without the possibility of parole in the penitentiary; to do penance and constantly think about what they have done and what lead them to prison.” The torture of viewing a distant tree or garden, and knowing you could never go to touch them or visit anything you see on TV, is a fate far more equitable than death.
Few people think of the executioners who carry out such death sentences. How are they are put in the position of killing a person because they were so ordered by the state? What are their qualifications and psychological status before and after carrying out a sentence? Would they do it again? Have they done it before?
Years ago in Massachusetts when the death penalty made a brief comeback, there were 45 people interviewing for three slots as executioners to carry out death sentences by injection.
It is interesting to note that Republican Party usually fans the fires of the death penalty while condemning abortion; and the Democratic Party supports unlimited abortions while condemning the death penalty.
A closing thought — what if an innocent person was executed and it is discovered too late? Many sentences were overturned in the nation in the last 10 years. The option of clemency would be gone if the person was killed prematurely. We do not need to add more death in our society; currently we have enough!
Paul Passamonti
Killeen
