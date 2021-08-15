To the Editor:
Dear Mayor Jose L. Segarra:
I attended the Killeen ISD board meeting on 8/10/21 with the hope that my voice would be heard on the matter of our children returning to school without proper protective measures being instituted.
At this time, the COVID-19 1 virus has mutated into multiple strains that have posed a threat against the people of the United States of America. The virus has transcended into being called the “Delta strand” and it caused many casualties and fatalities of this great country.
This leads me to ask the question, “Why does Mr. Craft, the KISD superintendent, ignore this immediate danger and force thousands of parents to sacrifice their children’s health?”
Mr. Craft stated that he refuses to ignore the governor’s rule to refuse a mask mandate and “virtual learning.”
As it stands, our children who are K-2 currently have no funding to be enrolled in tuition-free virtual schooling. Our children are deserving of an education that does not require their health to be compromised by a deadly virus.
If we as parents put our children in harm’s way or abuse our children, we are reported to Child Protective Services or thrown into the hands of the law for reckless endangerment. Yet, when the governor goes against good moral ethics, it is suddenly the right way of life that no man has the right to object to. But can he go to jail for that? NO! We are left to suffer with whatever may come down the line.
We are in the middle of a pandemic. We are in the red where this virus is out of control. Nobody knows who has it in the schools. They do not have to tell anybody who got it and have proclaimed that there is no need for social distancing.
Apparently, if someone contracts the virus, it is no longer necessary for the school to report to the parents/family of a student if another student or faculty member has contracted the virus.
There are no vaccines available for children, point-blank, period.
I feel as though it is unfair that Fort Hood has the mask mandate to protect their children, but our children are as sitting ducks that are waiting to be sacrificed.
I am a nurse by profession. I pray for the first responders of the medical field. I know firsthand what this virus can do. As a nurse, the protocol for a contagious person is to be on contact isolation.
Secondly, to put on my PPE; that could include gloves, gowns, mask, protective glasses, according to what the diagnosis is. These children are going into the battlefield without the proper armor to protect them.
I am also a grandmother of seven; three out of the seven of my grandchildren live in Killeen, Texas. As I prayed with my grandchildren last night, my 8-year-old granddaughter told me, “Nana, I don’t want to die.” She fears coronavirus because she had it one time before.
It is only by GOD’S GRACE and HIS MERCY she is here today.
My grandson, who is also a student of KISD, is the only child of his deceased mother. My grandson is all that I have left of my daughter in law.
Everybody is about politics, but our children are not politics. You cannot just play Russian Roulette with their lives.
The superintendent of (the largest school district in) Bell County, Killeen, is willingly putting our children in harm’s way!
We talk about how we are pro-life. We also talk about suicide not being good and teaching the children about it yet still open the door for them to walk into a trap.
We are calling on you, Mr. Mayor, to mandate masks; not only in our schools but in our community and to please help stand up for our children.
Vernell Mack
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.