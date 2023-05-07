To the Editor:
Kudos to our mayor for the manner in which she handled matters related to Councilman (Ken) Wilkerson.
She did her job, with no support from her council.
There is a licensed nurse (LVN), who could have suggested anger management as suggested by AdventHealth in a council presentation.
Had I been on the council I would have suggested anger management and Councilman Wilkerson returning on a probationary period.
I am a Registered Nurse skilled in the observation, and assessment of medical, surgical, and mental health.
This was a fix that would have solved the issues.
Patsy Bracey, BS, RN
Killeen
