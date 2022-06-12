To the Editor:
Is there room for a “reasonable person” at the table of discussion of social issues? My definition of a “reasonable person” is one who has both a heart and a brain. My concern with the rhetoric at the table today is an exclusive premium is placed on either heart or brain.
Who is invited to the table? Elected public servants bring a skewed bias of their party affiliation and financial supporters and the core value of being re-elected. Other concerned citizens are unduly influenced by social media.
My point of “bias” is the Word of God. Yet, I fully realize that Scripture can be interpreted from a preconceived point of view, or worse, misinterpreted. A common social media bias declares, ‘When Cain killed his brother Abel with a rock, God didn’t take all the rocks off of the earth.” Yet, in Genesis 4:8, there is no mention of a “rock.”
The myriad of social issues need defining and resolving. My heart grieves and my brain is confused on why we can’t be “reasonable” about managing the rampant slaughter of children. Our nation and communities have “reasonably” resolved the perceived conflict of freedom and safety on many other social issues. Yet nothing should be more pressing and precious that safety of the defenseless.
We live at a time when laws can be written to disallow abortion and gun control under the same premise.
Reasonable?
On the first 100-degree day I was asked, “Preacher, can’t you do something about this weather?” My response was, “You’re talking to the wrong person. I’m in sales; you need to talk to Management!”
What should pastors do about the current social dilemma? Talk to Management, and then be “reasonable.”
Rev. Jimmy Towers
Pastor, LifeWay Fellowship
Killeen
