To the Editor:
RE: Killeen reader supports Second Amendment — with qualifications
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 9:01 am
To the Editor:
RE: Killeen reader supports Second Amendment — with qualifications
First, today there are background checks made on all legally purchased guns — except for person-to-person sales. The real issue with those background checks is the quality of information available to actually conduct the check.
Too often entities from military services to health care providers to the police to the FBI do not provide essential information to feed the background check system.
The Texas church gunman had been court-martialed by the Air Force. That information had never been provided to the background check system and the result was 24 dead people.
The NRA estimated in 2017 that there were at least 7 million records missing from the background check system. Imagine that number today.
Second, what the writer describes is about the same process to obtain a Top-Secret clearance. That would create a whole new and HUGE bureaucratic system that many states and the federal government could not afford and really do not need.
The idea of a certification for each weapons purchase sounds to me like the MAY ISSUE schemes that the Supreme Court has rejected more than once.
I agree that training must be required. When and by whom the training is conducted is a question. Most veterans received the training required to safely have, handle, and shoot weapons — in many cases far beyond anything that the average person would ever have the chance to use or shoot. Many of those veterans can and do teach their families to shoot, gun safety and maintenance of the gun. A very large number of people are trained by their parents or grandparents on the safe usage of weapons.
I certainly do not trust the BATF-E to have my best interests in mind in any scheme they would devise to certify the users of weapons.
The next logical step if the writer’s wishes were implemented would be to have a National Gun Registry — read a shopping list for law enforcement when the federal government decides to start confiscating guns. No Sir, not for me!
Hal Dudley
retired command sergeant major
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.