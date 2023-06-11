To the Editor:
I am outraged by the impeachment vote against Ken Paxton. Both Brad Buckley and Hugh Shine voted for that abomination.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I am outraged by the impeachment vote against Ken Paxton. Both Brad Buckley and Hugh Shine voted for that abomination.
While there may have been issues with his tenure, he was elected by a significant majority and his continuation in office should be decided by the electorate, not liberal Democrats and RINOs who oppose his policies.
He has been the most effective conservative AG we have ever had, and I feel that is a major reason why there are so many bogus charges against him.
Should he be removed from office, I doubt he would be replaced with an AG as effective as he is. Rather, I fear his replacement would be a ventroliquist dummy for the liberal Democrats and RINOs in the Legislature.
I am beginning to have my doubts about the conservative values of our local representatives.
Maybe we need primary challengers who do have true conservative values. The conservative agenda of the state Republican caucus has essentially been ignored by the current House and the speaker, Dud Phelan.
Donald N. Baker
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.