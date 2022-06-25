To the Editor:
Gun violence in America is at an all-time high. Senseless killings almost every day.
People are angry. They want action. They blame guns for all the pain and suffering that has happened and they want lawmakers to pass laws to stop the madness.
I understand their frustration. No decent, law-abiding individual can possibly understand what would make a man walk into a school, or church, or supermarket and open fire on people who haven’t done anything to deserve to die.
But guns aren’t the problem. People are. Guns are the means by which many people have died, but not one expert has stated why shooters take the lives of innocent victims.
Mass shootings get the most attention, but ever day, shootings take the lives of people, one or two at a time.
Laws are for the law-abiding. Criminals don’t care about laws, backed up by the fact that 2.2 million Americans are incarcerated.
There are only so many ways to say you can’t scare, threaten, injure or kill another person, using a gun.
The AR-15 rifle is the scapegoat for most of the mass shootings. So many people want the AR-15 and its high-capacity magazines banned. That would end the violence. I don’t think it would.
Here’s a little history for you. The AR-15 came out in 1959 for the civilian market, not the military.
Created by Armalite, the AR in AR-15 stands for Armalite Rifle, not assault rifle.
Armalite didn’t have much success with the AR-15. The Colt Company, however, saw the potential for the civilian and military markets, and bought the rights.
In 1980, the 30-round magazine replaced the 20-round. There wouldn’t be any benefit to a ban on 30-round magazines. It only takes two seconds to change out a magazine.
The first mass shooting using an AR-15 happened in 2012.
So for 53 years, not one mass shooting. What has happened to change that? My opinion, society. Guns haven’t changed much. Rifles, shotguns and semiautomatic pistols are pretty much unchanged.
What has changed is our permissive society.
Growing up, parents would regularly bust their kids’ butts for misbehaving.
At school, teachers had permission to paddle students for bad behavior.
If it just wasn’t your day, you might get the “Two for One Special.” Paddled at school and your dad’s belt when he got home from work.
It wasn’t abuse. It was discipline. A stinging reminder that bad behavior will not be tolerated. It was meant to shape young minds to develop into respectful, law-abiding adults.
Until society gets back to embracing these “old skool” values, I don’t see much hope for the future.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
