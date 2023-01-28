To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Will the Killeen City Council ever consider letting citizens have at least two laying hens?
This was addressed to council before.
Eggs are now your most expensive food, up 60%.
No roosters would be allowed. Roosters aren’t needed for laying hens.
Chuck Barnwell
Killeen
