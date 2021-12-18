To the Editor:
Are we as a state and city of Killeen prepared for this winter in the event of a repeat of the Great Freeze of 15-20 February 2021?
The power was restored at 1500 (20 FEB). Oncor Electric was bailed out by TNMP-Texas New Mexico Power because Oncor did not have the resources to staff repairs and has not to date winterized its power plants throughout Texas so as “to save money.”
TNMP replaced a transformer and tore up my yard and fence to do it — through no fault of theirs because they were subcontracted to help.
During this time, the Killeen Hilton Garden Inn burned to the ground on the 19th; luckily we didn’t go to a hotel.
Many hotels had neither water nor electricity. Staying home was the best option in terms of food and securing the house.
The use of a generator was not an option because many fuel stations were closed for lack of power, and they would have been inaccessible by employees and customers because of the ice.
There were food and water shortages from the 20th and a week more; this in addition to the rationing by stores of meat, eggs, bread and milk.
How to provide communications and check on the welfare of citizens when the power is down is an issue neither the state of Texas nor our local government has addressed in the form of any contingency plans.
The template for such an emergency plan is the search and rescue method of going door to door after a hurricane or tornado.
The Fort Hood Garrison and local National Guard have access to power generators and can be called to help. A post scriptum of over 200 deaths caused by this negligent power outage (which could have been avoided by proper insulation and not having other equipment failures) never made national headlines until much later, and only then as a trivialized afterthought.
It was already stated that if a similar situation occurs, or another utility fails in addition to an outage of the power grid, the state, county and city of Killeen are as of yet unprepared.
It is my hope that local and state entities will work more urgently to be prepared this winter in the event of a any natural disaster or worse crisis.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
