To the Editor:
The coronavirus crisis is an inconceivable tragedy unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime in this country.
I am not a physician or a scientist. I am merely an observer.
First, the CDC stated the virus didn’t seem to affect younger people as much as more senior citizens. This observation gave those younger ones a false sense of security.
On April 1, The Guardian reported that 40% of hospitalized coronavirus patients were 55 years old or younger.
For over two months, the CDC and other experts said the general public had no reason to wear face masks. Some even stated it could be dangerous. All of a sudden, they reversed course and strongly recommended everyone wear some kind of face covering.
The United States is the most advanced and powerful nation in history. So what’s the deal about testing? All experts agree that testing is a powerful weapon in fighting this pathogen, but we can’t seem to get it together.
I had high hopes that some smart investigative journalist would figure it out. On the bright side, a young reporter ran down the reason for the toilet paper shortage. Still can’t find it but at least we now know why.
The CDC’s website still only lists three symptoms for virus (fever, cough, shortness of breath). However, there is growing evidence that something else needs to be paid attention to. A substantial population of patients report they experienced a loss of smell and or taste prior to testing positive.
This is important since symptoms trigger the qualification to get tested. Don’t know why the CDC is not jumping on this.
Many scientific organizations have reported that the virus can stay airborne for up to 3 hours. This makes sense. When you look at all the cases in ,NYC (est. 1,000,000), that many people coughing and sneezing on each other would be very obvious. Yet, we have heard very little from the CDC on this issue.
Also, plasma antibody therapy looks very promising, but again the CDC has pretty much been AWOL on this.
Lastly, the most pressing logistical issue, PPE. Ninety-seven percent of our clothing is manufactured in countries like Vietnam, India and the Philippines. These plants can switch gears overnight and produce everything we need.
We can beat this monster. We just need to be smarter, more focused, agile and think outside the box.
James Norton Jr.
retired colonel USAF
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.