To the Editor:
As times are getting harder and prices rising, why doesn’t the city of Killeen let residents have a maximum of two laying hens? Max of two. No roosters allowed at a residence.
Most cities around Killeen allow laying hens.
Catch up, Killeen.
Chuck Barnwell
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.