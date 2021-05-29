To the Editor;
I have great concern for the appointed leadership of my community, We have inexperienced city council members with little or no knowledge of the city ordinances.
They seem to be supporting only one culture and race. This is very disappointing to me, since Killeen is a very diverse community. Addressing community situations seems to be for one, not all. Other cultures have stated fear of approaching the council for possible discrimination.
What can we do as a community to resolve this? Think about what and who you voted for to lead this community next time you vote.
I am so disappointed, as well as other Killeen citizens.
Shame on you, City Council,
Patsy Bracey
Killeen
