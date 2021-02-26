To the Editor:
Be prepared.
That is the moto of the Boy Scouts and what should be a watchword for most everyone in Killeen.
YOU are responsible for yourself and your family. The city, county and state can’t possibly take care of each and every individual and family in Texas.
It is obvious that the city has no plan. Posting things to a web page and Facebook certainly does not help the people who were without power for days. No real plan other than requesting water from the state is not a viable plan.
Why wasn’t the city looking for supplies — like water — on Feb. 5, instead of waiting until there was a problem? But, in the final analysis, you are responsible for yourself and your family.
The real issue is why didn’t people pay attention when we all were told that the weather was going to be historically bad starting around the 5th?
There is actually a website: READY.GOV that provides a lot of information to individuals and families on just how to prepare.
We hear the BE PREPARED drum beaten every spring as hurricane and tornado season comes. But this past 10 days proved that it is not just the spring where you need to be prepared — it is every day!
Being prepared just might have helped 80 to 90% of the people in Killeen. I do understand that there is a slice of the people that need help. Had the larger portion of the people taken care of themselves, the city might have been able to help the folks who really needed help. Something as simple as a plan and some preparation would have eliminated a lot of suffering.
There are some truths that need to be understood. The city, county and state are not going to spend millions of dollars to buy plows and sanders that will get used one or two days in a normal year and are really needed once in 25 or 50 years. It just does not make good fiscal sense.
I do have an observation from the 5th to the 19th. I never once heard anything about what the Emergency Manager in Killeen, or the Bell County Emergency Manager were doing.
I did see the Texas Department of Emergency Management in the Governor’s press conferences and having a speaking part. But Bell County Emergency Management and Killeen Emergency Management were silent — at least what I saw. Again, posts to a webpage and Facebook don’t count as assistance to the citizens of Killeen.
I do want to say thank you to Bartlett Electric Cooperative and West Bell Water Supply. My home never lost electricity — except for the rolling blackouts — and we did not lose water service during the entire week. A lot of work by the professionals of both kept my family in service.
I also want to thank the people who checked on their neighbors and friends. There are people who survived because you did.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
