To the Editor:
God, we are lucky we dodged a bullet in Merrick Garland. Just think, he could have been a Supreme Court Justice. As it is, he’s just an incompetent hack for the Biden crime family.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
God, we are lucky we dodged a bullet in Merrick Garland. Just think, he could have been a Supreme Court Justice. As it is, he’s just an incompetent hack for the Biden crime family.
When Garland appointed David Weiss as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, he of course failed to read or know the law he was trying to use to give his boss cover, so when the attorney general appointed the Delaware U.S. Attorney as special counsel, he of course broke the law.
Under federal regulations, the A.G. can only appoint someone “outside the U.S. government” (28 CFR 600.3).
The entire purpose of this provision is to avoid a conflict of interest. Instead, Garland has emphasized and put a spotlight on the conflict by reinventing a sham investigation that guarantees that the president will be protected from criminal wrongdoing.
As one of the 93 U.S. Attorneys, Weiss works for President Biden. He has a vested interest in protecting his boss. As special counsel, he now has unrestrained authority to direct the probe away from the president and protect him from culpability despite compelling evidence that the president aided and abetted his son’s global influence peddling schemes that netted the Biden family tens of millions of dollars from America’s adversaries.
Phillip L. Newton
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(2) comments
Your letter is spot on
First, I am not a lawyer. Your assessment seems accurate. We need justice to be served. But Weiss's appointment as Special Counsel may thwart it. Surely the defense will attack the appointment on the grounds you state. My question is why did Weiss file this indictment as Special Counsel? He is the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. These Federal crimes occurred in Delaware, thus he had full authority (it seems to me) to file the indictment as the district's U.S. Attorney. That would remove the issue of the indictment being improvidently issued off the table. Instead, I fear, the indictment will mean nothing. Just my $0.02 worth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.