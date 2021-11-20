To the Editor:
In the military we had a phrase called “mission creep,” which referred to actions occurring during a mission that slowly found themselves into the original plan with very few taking notice until it had occurred.
The recent tax increases — road tax and proposed council salary increases — are examples of mission creep.
The initial tax for the roads of $1.70 monthly raised much controversy, but the recent increase to $10 monthly passed with little or no fanfare.
The most recent move to raise council salaries will probably act in the same fashion.
The way ahead for Killeen is not in continuing to pay special interest groups, the chamber of commerce, or create new corporations for a development plan.
Instead, the council with their wisdom and experience can represent the town themselves in Austin and so justify a much more substantial salary increase taken from the money that would normally pay these other groups.
If not all the residents pay taxes, there is no personal stock. Nor is there any truly vested interest in fiscal responsibility, economic development, school improvement, or financially feasible capital improvement programs that do not involve state or federal funding.
This is a basic, but difficult change that ought to take place. Lest mission creep becomes the norm, as it slowly taxes its citizens to poverty.
More than protests that raise the outcry of “stop the violence” should be the voices crying out “stop the high taxes!!”
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
