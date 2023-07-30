To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Here’s what our elected officials need to understand: Virtual school has been incredible for my children, both academically and on a personal level.
While virtual learning may not work for every child, it has been the right choice for my family. Three of my children are thriving in K-12 public virtual school ranging from 7th-11th grade. They aren’t distracted, anxious, or suffering from social struggles.
Virtual learning provides our family with cohesion and we’re still able to utilize libraries and co-ops for social events. Their schools offer social clubs as well.
Unfortunately, the Texas Legislature failed to pass legislation to protect virtual schools like ours from closure. It was disheartening for my family, and for tens of thousands of other Texas families.
I am encouraged that Governor Abbott has taken action to support virtual learning. But without action during a special session this year, thousands of students who attend virtual schools will be left on the sidelines next academic year when a waiver granted by TEA expires.
Parents, students and teachers are counting on lawmakers to establish an innovative public school system that provides all children with options that meet their specific needs and protects our existing virtual school programs.
I urge lawmakers to act — for my children and thousands of others.
Shauna Moranville
Killeen
