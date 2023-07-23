Killeen reader calls for local churches to step up to aid homeless services
To the Editor:
The unfortunate part about the Killeen Comprehensive Plan was that there was no vision that included much-needed options, services, housing, and clinics to aid the homeless and marginalized in transitioning out of their situations.
Sure, there are some bad people among the homeless (as with any group) and they make press when they step out of line; but they are not the majority.
In the 1990s, I used to visit the Community for Creative Non-Violence in Washington, D.C., which at that time was the largest transition facility for homeless in the US. Many residents had multiple issues — drug dependency, mental and physical issues, and abuse history.
Upon occasion the U.S. Marshals and local police would come in looking for people who were fugitives from the law — but that was rare. If Killeen has been looking for a way to revitalize its downtown, this would be a way to make the largest city in Central Texas also one with the best human services. Especially considering Bell County offices are relocating there.
Many of our churches love to hand out food and give it greatly on Christmas and Thanksgiving to people regardless of their needs.
When I worked in civilian parishes that gave out groceries, I asked to see a social services card to do a bit of triage; especially when people drove up in expensive cars already loaded with food. Many sounded the battle cry of “no judgment here!” But we are called to judge needs and serve in charity the direst who cannot repay us — namely homeless and abused people.
In the weekly edition of this paper, no less than 480 churches are listed in the Church Directory section.
If in the spirit of charity, all those churches would donate $100 monthly to help groups like Families in Crisis and Valiant Hearts (the second of which helps the victims of sex trafficking and strippers). This would give roughly $552,000 yearly to help with these causes. Social services, a VA office that would help homeless vets, more transitional housing, a detox center, and a social security office to aid with human services could all be in the abandoned buildings downtown.
Those edifices could be refurbished by the town and be made ADA compliant. The addition of a Manpower office could help all people find jobs. Or the many strip malls that have been lying vacant (and are continuing to be built) can have their spaces used for this entire endeavor. Such a vision may not be popular, but in the name of charity towards the marginalized, it deserves a shot. Churches benefit from this because not only do they put their faith into action; they have a place to send people in need rather than handing out cash, food, or just turning folks away.
And even though the law exempts churches from adhering to ADA standards, they should be the first in doing so and helping the city follow suit.
The city gains from this because similar programs linked together help turn people into good taxpayers!
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.