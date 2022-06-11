To the Editor:
I am not totally against guns.
If you are a hunter, have one rifle. For protection in your house, have a .22-caliber gun. That’s all anybody needs.
As far as selling anybody a gun, rifle or assault weapon?
A one-year waiting period is needed for everybody to be checked out by police — records of driving, any little crime they ever had: speeding tickets, bar fights, problems with neighbors, marriage problems.
Any problems should be checked, before any gun be sold.
People-to-people sales should be forbidden!
Rosina Bauska
Killeen
(1) comment
Your demands are unconstitutional and just plain nuts. Guns are used about 2 1/2 million times a year to prevent criminal attack. They are used for hunting and recreation. None of the repressive laws would prevent any tragedy. I do not share your obvious hatred of our bill of rights, nor should those rights be abolished because of hysteria and emotion. Telling citizens what they "need" is the mark of a tryant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.