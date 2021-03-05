To the Editor:
Well, “Sleepy Joe” Biden has done it now. His attack on our governor, Greg Abbott, about opening up Texas 100% showed me that he is a worse leader than I could have ever imagined.
Governor Abbott is giving the freedom of choice back to Texans, where it belongs. I’m sure many readers disagree with the governor’s decision, and that is your right. I will never tell you what to do regarding your health, and I expect the same from you.
If wearing a mask gives you peace of mind and getting vaccinated seems like the right thing for you, great. Again, it’s your decision.
We’re told to trust science. It’s not science. It’s science fiction. There is nothing to back up what is being said. It is just one person’s opinion.
Many might ask, “But what about the hundreds of thousands who died? What about them?”
Are you a coroner? Can you determine the cause of death? I didn’t think so.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans die from the flu.
When is the last time you heard of someone dying from the flu? Not in the last year, I’ll bet.
So the flu just disappeared, huh? No. But those numbers were added to any COVID deaths, along with just about any other cause of death, to bolster the total deaths attributed to COVID.
Medical doctors admit that they’ve been told to list the cause of death as being COVID-19.
Author Kevin Trudeau is quoted saying, “Science is not better than nature.” How true.
I don’t remember the last time I had even a simple cold. Natural products like apple cider vinegar, garlic, raw honey and lemon juice have great anti-bacterial/anti-viral properties, without side effects.
The choice is yours as well.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.