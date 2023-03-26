To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Very recently I almost had a tire swallowed into the abyss, and only evasive maneuvers prevented what could have been a costly repair.
I decided to do something about it and went on the city website to get specific contact information. The city has made it so easy to report a problem and I would like to commend the City of Killeen and the Public Works Dept. on their prompt response and repair of a pothole on West Hallmark Avenue.
To access this handy tool, go on the Killeentexas.gov website then go to departments. Click on Public Works then transportation and it will lead you to the repair requests and “SeeClickFix”.
The pothole was fixed within 48 hours. Thank you, city of Killeen employees!
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
