I haven’t felt particularly safe since Luby’s and always am overly vigilant anywhere I go. But, in recent years, probably since El Paso, I just truly don’t feel safe going anywhere. I stay home much more, and that isn’t good for my mental health. But it’s better than dying just because I wanted to shop or go to church or hear a band.
Clearly the “more guns equal more safety” idea is failing miserably. It’s also clear that our elected leaders just don’t care. Seems more people carrying weapons everywhere they go doesn’t magically stop shootings.
Yes, it was lucky a law enforcement officer was already there, but I thought the idea of flooding our streets with weapons like some gang-infested third world country was supposed to make us safer? It hasn’t.
As for the usual Republican excuse that it’s a “mental health issue”? Well, it is, but not the way they think. As a therapist, I’ve actually had to treat kids showing PTSD symptoms from active-shooter drills.
Living in an environment where there’s an almost constant threat of gun violence anywhere you go is exceedingly detrimental to the mental health of all Texans. If only our elected leaders would choose to do something instead of throwing up their hands and acting helpless.
