To the Editor:

A commonplace philosophy of the past few administrations has been to create what in the economics world is known as a “moral hazard.” Namely that a given large industry (auto or airline) knows that risk can pay off. And, if this risk fails or can lead to bankruptcy— the government will offer a bailout so there is no failure.

