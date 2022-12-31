A commonplace philosophy of the past few administrations has been to create what in the economics world is known as a “moral hazard.” Namely that a given large industry (auto or airline) knows that risk can pay off. And, if this risk fails or can lead to bankruptcy— the government will offer a bailout so there is no failure.
In all these cases, the U.S. taxpayer foots the bill for decisions made by Congress that has a 30 trillion-dollar deficit (which is lousy credit); complains not to have enough money; borrows more — and yet keep their jobs!
The latest debacle of this was the arrival of a world leader (Zelensky), in front of the full House, who asked for and received approval of a 45-billion-dollar aid package for a proxy war in which the U.S. has already given $55 billion — and this to thunderous applause.
He claimed we would get “good returns.” Granted that war of any kind waged on civilians anywhere is horrific — what do we get back? What is the itemized list of aid that has been, or will be purchased for such money? As a nation, we are clumsily stumbling into a head-on conflict with a superpower as we are propping up a nation with no end of fiscal responsibility in sight.
The other example is the pharmaceutical industry, which addicted a nation to opioids, invented a counter drug to exonerate itself and still lost billions in lawsuits. COVID strikes; the government fast-tracks vaccines; pays the drug companies billions and tells the U.S. citizens that the shots are “free” for everybody so the industries that made vaccines did not fail, because the government footed the bill. Then when people suffered because of missed work and so-called supply chain issues, checks were drafted for all as an offset. The solution to both actions was the American citizen (now called a consumer) being told they would have less back on their taxes for 2022.
Many people applaud the government spending money on the people with such abandon on socialist programs. As Alex Staudt said “Socialism is like a mouse trap. It works because the mouse doesn’t understand why the cheese is free.”
And I would add — what the true cost is.
