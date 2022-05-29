To the Editor:
For some time now, water quality and availability have come under scrutiny.
Ever since the 10-day boil-water notice happened some time back, folks have been taking cheap shots at Mr. Ricky Garrett and Water Control and Improvement District #1, and Mr. Jeff Reynolds and Killeen’s Water and Sewer Department.
I’m tired of it.
The Belton water plant came on line back in 1956.
All these years later, a fuse blows. No water is pumped for a whopping 3½ hours.
Wow! How did we ever get through this?
Yes, I’m being sarcastic. I’m angry! Baseball used to be America’s pastime. Now it’s whining.
We don’t seem to appreciate just how good we have it.
WCID#1 has done an awesome job of delivering millions of gallons a day of the highest quality drinking water.
When something happens and a boil-water notice is issued, it is precautionary.
If you don’t feel safe, then boil your water.
If you can’t be bothered, then buy bottled water.
FEMA recommends that every household has a minimum of one gallon of water per person, per day. Minimum three-day supply.
The water is for drinking, cooking and person hygiene.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a natural disaster or manmade. Be prepared.
We are in good hands. Mr. Garrett and his staff, and Mr. Reynolds and his staff are not just looking at next year, or five years from now for our water needs.
A recent presentation to the City Council indicates that we’re in great shape for the next 50 to 75 years. Dwell on that for a while.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
