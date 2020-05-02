To the Editor:
Today I am deeply angry and sad. Side by side on area newspapers’ front pages, headlines proclaim there have been more than 60,000 deaths with some 2,000 dying every day, and yet other headlines speak of re-opening venues so people will spend money there and boost the economy!
This dichotomy reinforces the fact that those in Washington, D.C., live on one side of the COVID-19 situation and the rest of us live in the reality of the other.
Many, many folks needed (need) those stimulus checks to pay rent, to buy food, etc. not to buy “fun consumables”!
Opening restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores and so on while here in Texas social distancing is starting to fall by the wayside, is a recipe for disaster — a second surge of the virus that will sicken & KILL many more!
There is an old Indian saying that has been used in various situations over decades: “The weakest still go to the wall.”
In the context of COVID-19, it appears to be so true. Old folks in nursing homes, inmates in prison, the homeless — these are the base for the death toll now. Perhaps Washington sees them as expendable, a drain on society, so just let them die.
Then there are the young folks who, as we all probably did in our twenties, feel “invincible” and that surely the virus won’t choose them, so now they will congregate in malls, restaurants and so forth — some wearing masks and some not — talking, sharing food, and even hugging and spreading the virus to each other and those they take it home to.
I know shelter-in place is getting old and boring! But more heartbreaking is the fact that I had a friend who died alone in the ICU because her close ones couldn’t stand by her.
I also realize that the economy is in the tank and who knows what new disaster will happen tomorrow?
But in order to survive this pandemic, the FIRST thought and prayer MUST be of human lives, not dollars!
The day our president and vice president appear at the microphone wearing masks, setting an example for the American people and proving they are NOT somehow superhuman, will be the day I again start to believe in the America I love!
Suanne Stroup
Killeen
