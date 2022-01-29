To the Editor:
Recently, through an article in the KDH, a problem has been brought to light.
No, the problem is not the police, as some would have you believe.
The problem is something called a First Amendment auditor.
It sounds official. After all, the City of Killeen has an internal auditor, so this would be like that, right? Not even close.
If you’re not familiar with these individuals, I encourage you to go on YouTube, and watch a number of videos.
The videos range from annoying to downright disgusting in the treatment of law enforcement.
The gentleman who got himself arrested recently in Killeen is quoted as saying that he “berates cops all day long.”
So, he goes out of his way to provoke a situation with the police and then whines when things don’t go his way.
It was brought before the Killeen City Council that the ordinance covering traffic stops was too vague. That simply saying you can’t interfere with the police during an investigation is not enough.
Oh, I completely disagree. The ordinance reflects that only the officer on the scene can determine the threat level.
Things like time of day, weather conditions, traffic, the number of occupants, etc., all play a part in the officer’s investigation.
I applaud the officers at this particular traffic stop for capturing a man wanted in Oklahoma for shooting at a residence.
I am also very happy that neither officer was injured by the armed suspect, in spite of being distracted by a nosy individual who interjected himself into a situation that he wasn’t involved in.
I wholeheartedly support our Constitution, and especially our right to speak freely.
I’m exercising that right, using this forum. But I don’t go out of my way to offend anyone, and especially not our first responders.
I don’t stand behind our police. I stand beside them. I will continue to support them with my words, and my actions.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
