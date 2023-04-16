The March 26, 2023, headline and article of the Killeen Daily Herald, “Craft’s Legacy: Bond, questionable rehiring policy and special ed” appeared to be “crafted” to disrespect KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft, whose service to our community should be gratefully honored.
A classic personnel evaluation technique is: “Begin with affirmation, then address issues and needed adjustments, and conclude with positive affirmation”: (i.e., compliment, criticize, compliment).
The weakest form of evaluation is to begin with faults (presumed and factual), making passing reference to expectations, and then conclude with a harsh, disrespectful dismissal. That appears to be the nature of this article. It will, no doubt, be another “most-read online stories of the year.”
The dredging up of personal issues of current and past employees, as well as the negative quotes about Dr. Craft, showed little respect for the families of each.
Good journalism gathers data and reports “what is fit to print,” leaving “editorializing” to the appropriate page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.