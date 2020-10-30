To the Editor:
In 1897, Adolph Ochs, owner of the New York Times, inserted the phrase “All the News That’s Fit to Print” on the masthead of his paper; declaring the intention of the newspaper to “report the news impartially.”
In the midst of political rhetoric about “Fake News”, we should trust reporting to be “Fact News,” and expect journalists to reserve opinions to editorial columns.
I find the reporting on the family dispute of Mrs. Maya and her husband to lack “impartiality.” Seeking public opinion about whether, or how, punishment should be administered exceeds the definition of “fit” news.
Two basic principles of biblical faith — “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23); and “forgive as we have been forgiven” (Matthew 6:12; Ephesians 4:32) — should guide our “opinions.”
I pray for peace and healing for families in distress, and patience and forgiveness from all.
Jimmy Towers
Killeen
