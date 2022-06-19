To the Editor:
I see that our paper is still pushing hard for more gun control. This push seems to be based on the tragic Uvalde murders and the narrative is that Americans should not be allowed to have firearms.
Perhaps if the sensationalist propaganda concerning Uvalde also included the murders in Duncanville, Texas, we might have some context. But wait, there were no murders in Duncanville! Yet there are many similar details.
In Uvalde, a teacher confronted the perp, who ignored him and commenced to slaughter the children. In Duncanville a teacher confronted the perp, who immediately ran away.
The difference, you may ask, is that the Duncanvile teacher was armed. All we hear from the media is crickets. Tiny, very scarce mention way back in the B section from our local paper.
No mention that in Uvalde the unarmed were slaughtered while the police stayed in their safety zone, allowing the murders to continue unopposed.
The gun control crowd is invested in disarming the good guys. For what purpose, you may legitimately ask? It is clearly not the safety of our children.
Let me close with a seemingly ignored fact: The Confederates maintained their control of millions of slaves in this country by using gun control.
Jack Ralston
Killeen
