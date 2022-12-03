Since the election is over, I want to thank everyone that voted. So many people didn’t and normally they are the ones that complain the loudest. They are like the politicians that you saw before the election saying nothing is their fault.
From the president on down, no one is to blame for anything that goes wrong but they are only responsible when things go correctly and will fix everything.
One of the things that disturbed me the most was the use of tragedies to make an alleged point. If you learned anything in life, it’s that a plan written on paper is fine but if you don’t practice, any plan it is normally not worth the paper its written on. That is why the military is always practicing their tactics.
So for the next two years we have to listen to our misinformation spreading, expertise adverse, gets a participation trophy president and his misinformation spreading, inexperienced cabinet.
How do you know they’re providing misinformation? Their lips move. Our president surrounded himself with people whose only goal is to have a job where no actual work is required.
They have been in office for two years and what are the results? Roads are racist, inflation is transformational, the border is secure, gas was higher when they took office, and last but not least, the Democracy was in jeopardy when you voted (but only if you voted the wrong way).
They think if you are the wrong color, you can’t read, get an I.D. card, or understand right from wrong, but you must be selected only because of your skin color and far left thoughts, not knowledge or expertise.
Let me tell you that you make better decisions and are smarter than most of them. Why do I say that? Because most of them have never had a real job, supported a family during good and bad times and did not wake up thinking any other person was good or bad but just a neighbor, co-worker or just an individual you did not know.
They have to put people in categories so they can tell if they are good or bad for them. Then they think they are better because they have categorized you and think they know everything about you.
(1) comment
Whut? Mr or Mrs Karen non sensecal diatribe is the result of missed meds time.
