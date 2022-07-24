To the Editor:
To the Editor:
This afternoon (Monday, July 18), I was ashamed to have attended the City of Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The chairman and committee members showed disrespect towards me and the other community member who attended.
At the beginning of the meeting, no one provided us with verbal instructions for any agenda topic, schedule of events, or that we had a three-minute speaking time limit.
In one instance, the PowerPoint slides indicated that notification toward homeowners was made in a timely fashion and the commission should vote to approve several measures before the board.
I pointed out that notification letters were mailed at least seven days ago; this rushed process failed to meet the minimum 10-day property owner notification requirement. My objections were ignored and each measure was approved.
The board members, including the chairman, appeared eager to end the session in record time. For each of the proposed changes, it took less than two minutes of discussion by the commission to approve.
To my surprise, topics of rezoning and other important matters of public interest were unfortunately finished in less than 25 minutes.
One community member wanted to discuss his topic longer and was cut off by a commission member. He was sadly informed that if he did not like the way the board voted, he should bring his grievance up with the Killeen City Council.
Someone should remind the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission that they work for our community and not rush matters of municipal attention.
Today, the commission failed all citizens of Killeen, and they should be removed from positions of authority.
Important planning and zoning issues should not be completed in less time it takes to order food and drive through Dairy Queen.
Camron Cochran
Killeen
