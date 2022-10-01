Ladies and Gentlemen of the jury, and yes, we are the jury as we decide who will leads us. If we were in a court of law, the prosecutor (mass media) would have provided us with the information necessary to make a good decision on elections.
They (mass media) failed to do their job by their lack of providing adequate information so that we, the jury, could make a good decision in our last presidential election.
Their failure, not ours, allowed an individual to be elected that has been failing us for almost two years. I want to take this opportunity to thank the majority media of the United States for their support of the current president of the United States and disregard for their privileges as laid out in the Constitution.
Through their collective efforts there was no need of a defense, and we have who I consider the worst president in my lifetime. I was in the military under President Carter, during our “Hollow Army” phase. I thought that was bad.
I cannot imagine being in the military under the current regime. Especially when the president tells the enemy what he won’t do. To me that’s treasonous.
The military’s responsibility is to keep out country free by being the best so that other countries will not think about engaging us in combat. This regime thinks that teaching incorrect history and changing names will make the military stronger versus strenuous training in their combat mission will make the enemies of our nation think twice about attacking us or nation we are friendly with. This is not only stupid but a woke thought process that ensures our enemies a good laugh again.
The United States must always deal from a position of strength. I used to laugh when President Carter had improper thoughts and needed to tell the world about it. Being chased by a rabbit was another point. But President Biden thinks that his drug using, womanizing, lying son is the smartest man he knows, which shows that he does not know or employ very many smart people.
Look who he has to help. A cackling VP Kamala Harris, and in his allegedly diverse Cabinet a spokesperson who can’t say anything that’s not placed in her briefing book.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas says the “border is closed,” when only 2 million individuals have illegally and unvaccinated entered our southern border, not counting those that got away or overstayed their visa.
The DOJ cannot follow the law or protect a sitting Supreme Court Justice. They are not worried about how to make the United States better.
The president disrupts energy independence and doesn’t realize that prices will rise, and we can’t support your NATO partners.
Lastly George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” So, since President Biden could not remember the end of the Vietnam conflict, he repeated with a “woke” pullout in Afghanistan.
Since he could not remember what happened in September 1939, he allowed Russia under Putin to duplicate Hitler’s march into Poland, substituting Ukraine.
With a little over two years to go, what else will he not remember or do?
Again, thanks to the people who censored the information the Americans people needed to make a good decision and allowed this president, and his family’s corrupt deadly dealing in Ukraine and China and our border to go unreported and not investigated.
Remember not what the mass media reports but also what it fails to in making your next voting decision.
(1) comment
Absolutely correct. Let's also thank the CIA and the FBI and DOJ for their efforts to subvert the next election by concentrating their efforts on conservative law abiding Americans free speech. I don't believe we can wait another two years to correct these issues.. we must insure the midterm elections are fair and accurate as well as to arrest all treasonous politicians.
