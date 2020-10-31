Killeen reader criticizes Democrats, says they espouse socialist agenda
To the Editor:
This is my message to Democrats in reference to the Supreme Court nomination and confirmation. It’s constitutional, so get over it. Quit crying that Americans should have a say-so on who’s next to sit on the highest court in the land.
America had a say-so in 2016. They elected a president for four years and according to the Constitution, this president’s time in office isn’t up until Jan. 20.
Therefore, any opening on that court within those four years, the Constitution provides for the president to nominate a replacement. There is absolutely no wording to suggest if an administration is so many days or months before an election, that nomination should be held over to the next administration.
What is it about this process you simply can’t understand? Your fear is palpable. Democrats have paraded for so long leaning left you’re not for sure what is right.
The party’s efforts to remove God from the platform explains how they can believe that the killing of the unborn actually is healthcare.
They say the Democratic Party isn’t the same party of our parents. I beg to differ.
In the ’60s the Democrats resisted the Civil Rights and the Voting Rights Act. Going back further, they resisted the abolition of slavery, creating an atmosphere that thwarted any postwar efforts to lift up the Black man that gave rise to Jim Crow laws and the KKK.
They viewed the Black man as being unable to take care of himself and stand on his own, requiring a dependence on government.
Today Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in LBJ fashion, are offering for free a pig in a poke in their socialist agenda — and unfortunately much of America’s population is buying into it again.
Jim Mattson
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.