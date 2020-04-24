To the Editor:
It would seem that former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had forgotten the basic objectives of leadership which are: Accomplish the mission and take care of the troops. I would have thought that a graduate of the Naval Academy would have this instilled in him/her.
I can’t believe that he flew from Washington, D.C., to Guam to chew out the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He has an ego bigger than the ship he visited.
Using profanity when addressing anyone is in bad taste. For someone who graduated from the Naval Academy to use it while addressing service members is way over the top. The crew of the ship is obviously 100 percent loyal to their skipper Captain Crozier. I was amazed to hear some of the ill- advised remarks. Well, considering his actions over the last few weeks maybe not so much amazed as disappointed that a graduate of one of the service academies would act is such a manner. It is stated that President Trump had no input or influence in the matter. If you believe that, I hope the Easter Bunny left you a lot of candy.
John Sammis
Killeen
