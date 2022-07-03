To the Editor:
I noticed a very strange occurrence in two major grocery stores in Killeen today.
First off, let me explain I have no car. I am on SNAP and have to have all my groceries delivered.
My roommate’s son took her grocery shopping today and she was unable to get several items on her list. So, I went to the online store and looked and what did I find? The store does have the items “For Delivery”. Now, I wondered, is this a backdoor method for grocery stores to make more profits?
When you get food delivered, you pay a fee for the delivery and a fee for the tip to the driver. Wouldn’t that be something if stores realized due to the cost of gas, it was a money maker for them to only provide for delivery?
Again, the items she couldn’t find, only finding empty shelves, I could find and there was no “out of stock” or “3-day delivery” on any of the items.
It makes me wonder. What about you?
Carol Gronli
Killeen
