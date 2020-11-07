To the Editor:
While in law school, I recall learning about the bystander effect.
In a New York case, a 28-year-old woman screamed for help while she was brutally murdered.
It was reported that several of her neighbors heard her cries, but no one called the police or intervened.
When her neighbors were asked about their inaction, they each either responded with the belief that someone else would intervene or that they simply didn’t want to get involved.
Ronnie Russell
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.