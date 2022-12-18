Killeen reader describes how law, rights can sometimes be at odds
To the Editor:
Many political and religious leaders will take advantage of their followers and say that the majority has a right to choose anything and make freedom to do an act synonymous with freedom from the law.
This may work in a small minority of circumstances once a given decision is based on some form of moral compass.
In absence of that kind of direction, mob rule reigns supreme with catastrophic results. The monarchy was seen as so evil in Russia, China, Vietnam, and the northern half of Korea.
In all these places, people shifted to mob mentality in the 20th century for a change at all costs, not knowing the oppressive and godless communism that would take over and killing any kind of religion that opposed them because faith was an obstacle to their success.
Though the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were condemned by a variety of political leaders, few decried (and many even enabled) the people’s stalking and attacking the residences of the Supreme Court Justices of the U.S. after controversial decisions.
It should not be surprising that locally (in a few towns in Central Texas), many people that voted for a certain relaxation of marijuana possession laws merely use the defense of “it is the will of the people.”
Rather than voice the societal improvement to society added by yet another addiction, mere majority is seen as reason enough.
The dubious use of medical marijuana and its many side effects are not at issue.
The act of an introspective society that has seen an increase in more illicit addictive possibilities in the past decade or more (opioids, methamphetamines, fentanyl and others) sees fit to add yet another starter drug carcinogen rather than deal with why men and women (and so many children) are attracted to such things.
The whole issue of a law phrased “to prohibit the police from” should have raised alarm on all political fronts.
Why would one want to pass laws prohibiting the police from doing their jobs?
Like (Killeen) Chief (Charles) Kimble, if I would be put in this untenable position where police are already getting undermined by many clergy and politicians, I would submit my retirement, too.
Or if I needed more time, I would transfer to a place that would not enable bad conduct nor undermine my authority simply because that is what people appear to want.
Religious leaders should form their adherents’ spiritual beliefs and ground them in the moral foundation of their sacred books (Bible, Koran, Torah). In this way their houses of worship are relevant. Social welfare should be left to the state, and mental health to health care professionals.
This presumes that the men and women that lead these communities are educated enough in their sacred texts to communicate what their sacred texts mean, rather than how they make one feel or how they can entertain.
Paul Passamonti
Killeen
