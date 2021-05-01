To the Editor:
I was very disappointed to learn that my councilman, Steve Harris, voted against banning no-knock warrants.
Across Texas these warrants have been issued on perjured information, have been served at the wrong addresses and have resulted in the murder of innocent citizens.
Glad I learned of Harris’ vote before the Saturday election. Mr. Harris, you will not have the vote of our family
Donald N. Baker
Killeen
