To the Editor:
It is rather odd to see that 14 states in the U.S. have made unrestricted marijuana use legal despite its use being prohibited under federal law.
The Drug Enforcement Agency (for reasons unknown) is only concerned if use crosses state lines of those that have autonomously decided its legality to those where it is not the case.
In the 19th century, a war was waged against the U.S. and the UK because of their selling opium to China. These Opium Wars occurred twice in that century.
The U.S., after financially resolving an enormous crisis of opium addiction created by the FDA — which tolerated pharmaceutical companies eliminating the word “occasional” when referring to opioid products — needs to offer a new fix.
In absence of that, the American people have acted — and in many cases planted — to bring marijuana back into the public realm.
The battle cry of “why see a doctor when you can self-medicate?” has been one of independence and rationalizing what many see as a relatively harmless substance.
Its long-range effects are dealt in a superficial way and have really never been debated in the states where marijuana was made legal for any use.
There are a few studies claiming that it makes people paranoid or flat emotionally. As with smoking anything, it is really lousy on one’s lungs and those around them.
This last point rarely makes it into debates. The DUI/DWI implications are virtually ignored to include a side step by a candidate for county commissioner who said “that police do not make laws.”
That is a true statement, but they sure have to pick up all the pieces when the laws are broken!
Why does the U.S. need yet another uncontrolled drug in the hands of its citizens? The answer for many is freedom from government control.
An irony would be if the government would make its production and sale a federal monopoly.
Given the current interest in its use (medicinal or otherwise), it could help whittle down our multi-trillion-dollar debt.
That is, until it is discovered at some point to be rather harmful; then it can be privatized like cigarette companies.
Politicians would do well to dialogue with pharmacists which do not work for drug companies, and physicians and psychologists before engaging a debate to legalize (or not) marijuana and all its cannabis cousins.
Paul Passamonti
Retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
