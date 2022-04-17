To the Editor:
The difference between indoctrination and education is that indoctrination creates fanatics who cannot think and education creates thinkers who question.
We must keep this in mind when we vote for school board members, as so many of them are indoctrinators.
Many candidates will tout their years experience as “eductators” when in fact they are indoctrinators.
In many areas of Texas, children are taught to not reveal contents of their school curriculums to their parents. Texas school boards attempt to sexualize our 5-, 6- and 7-year-old children. They try to intimidate parents who attend school board meetings.
We must defeat board incumbents and career “educators” who are a threat to our children.
Donald N. Baker
Killeen
