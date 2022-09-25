To the Editor:
RE: Belton reader questions wisdom of arming, training teachers in Texas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
RE: Belton reader questions wisdom of arming, training teachers in Texas.
First, I want to state that I most certainly do not consider the arming and training of teachers in Texas to be harebrained. Armed and trained teachers MIGHT have been able to stop the shooter in many of the school shootings across the nation. Not every teacher will want to be armed and trained. Those that do face the same question that every person who is armed in Texas faces each day — how will I react when I need to use my weapon?
Some will freeze and not engage the aggressor. Others will fire wildly — because of the fear and adrenalin running through their system. A majority will engage the aggressor and end the incident. Our children deserve nothing less.
As for the mention of the numerous law enforcement people at the school in Uvalde, they received an order from the Incident Commander not to go in.
Was that the wrong thing to do? In my opinion, it certainly was wrong. Should someone have stepped forward and took over the Incident Commander job? That is a very hard question to answer.
The Incident Commander is the Incident Commander until he or she is relieved by a more competent authority and that did not happen.
Lastly, the author talks about weapons of war. The AR15 clone the shooter had is in a family of guns that are probably the most popular guns in the United States.
The “weapon of war” the author speaks about is an M16 or M4 that is fully automatic and required a special license from the ATF and clearance from local law enforcement to own. I own two AR15 clones — neither have been to war and neither of which have by themselves hurt anything.
The Mainstream Media and a lot of people in general blame the thing (AR15) in a shooting. I can assure you there are millions of guns that do not hurt anyone each day.
There are, however, monsters like the shooter in Uvalde that chose to hurt people. Armed and trained teachers can help stop another monster.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.