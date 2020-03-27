To the Editor:
The crisis that is causing havoc among the nations of the world is not endless.
The causative agent is different, but the results are basically the same. At the present time, U.S. leaders and experts are pursuing a tenacious battle against COVID-19, especially in states like New York and Washington.
There is an unparalleled effort to halt the speed of the virus nationwide. By now, with as much publicity as it’s been given, everyone should be familiar/cognizant of the signs, symptoms and preventative measures.
We are moving towards a united front tenaciously. Unfortunately, there’s lways fearless souls that will choose to ignore advice and instruction that could save their lives.
Hundreds of students on spring break drinking and partying on Florida beaches, block parties in large cities are examples of carelessness and disregard of the rules and others.
The virus does not respect, nor cares, who you are. You might be healthy and feel immune, but your grandparents are at a higher risk.Protect yourself and them. Let’s help end this nightmare.
The $2 trillion stimulus deal will absolutely help to bring the country back to normalcy. It will impact a miriad of important areas needed for recovery.
China appears to be eaded that way. A malaria drug (Plaquenil) is being tested and there’s hope.
“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”—Adlai Stevenson, U.S. politician and diplomat.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.