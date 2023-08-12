To the Editor:
There was an article in Thursday’s KDH that put a big ol’ cheese-eating grin on my face.
That article? “Killeen YouTuber raising money to pay legal bills after 4 warrants issued for his arrest.”
What makes this article so entertaining to me?
I was at the Killeen City Council meeting the night Kevin Butler addressed the council about amending the ordinance governing police traffic stops.
Seems Mr. Butler got himself arrested for interfering with a traffic stop.
He claimed that he was just exercising his First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Of course you were.
What really happened is that he inserted himself where he didn’t belong and after repeated warnings, he got cuffed and stuffed.
Representing himself in court didn’t quite go as planned.
Now, with 4 new charges facing him, having professional legal help is a must. But not just one attorney will do. He needs a team!
These 4 misdemeanor charges are no laughing matter! Well, OK, they are.
But the hilarious part is that to date, Mr. Butler’s GoFundMe account has raised absolutely nothing!
Mr. Butler, get a real job. Leave the police alone and get on with your life.
If you don’t, you may end up like a number of frauditors who are now in prison.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
