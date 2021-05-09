To the Editor:
For several years, I have called the city out for mowing State Highway 201 during the state’s no-mow season. They often mow before the flowers bloom. I thought this year might be different.
Last month, near the peak of bloom, they mowed 201. They did leave a few token islands of bluebonnets.
What is so hard to understand about NO MOW? It is not mow some, leave some.
Just another indicator of the complete lack of concern for anything natural. Bonnets, old oaks, nothing on the landscape has value to the city.
They would use your tax dollars to do things contrary to state policy. Would it not be less expensive to follow the policy?
Save that fuel and labor cost.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.