Killeen reader frustrated by those who ignore pandemic precautions

To the Editor:
People, it’s called a face mask. Not a hang-off-your-chin cover, don’t-care-about-you-or-me mask. A seat belt only works if you click it.
Maybe next time a lab does GMO on a bug, they can make it with a size, color or smell se we know who has it.
Politics and business have pushed science aside. People are tone-deaf to cautions. Personal impatience got us where we are today ... and next week.
The approching problem for doctors to decide who gets equipment and treatment has a simple solution.
The patient fills out a check-box form: What have you done to self-protect?
Stay home? No. Proper mask? No. Avoid groups? No. Wash your hands? No. Follow guidelines? No.
In this case, the doctor says your condition is self-inflicted. We will give the ventilator to someone worthy of our efforts. This policy would quickly drop the curve.
Why is it this country leads in all the wrong ways in this moment? Our social fabric is torn. Common good is off the table. Common goals are out of reach. We have lost what we have in common. This house is divided. We the people are becoming less.
It is time to rethink who we are, collectively and individually. Turn off your phone, have a long talk with yourself.
Final thought: The bad flu of 1918 was followed by the Roaring ’20s, followed by the Great Depression. The evening news has all three in effect.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
