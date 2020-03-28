Killeen reader impressed by efforts to help people through pandemic
To the Editor:
I have been so impressed regarding your coverage of the COVID-19 crisis, especially the stories about the good things folks are doing for each other at this frightening and worrisome time.
Yes, some bad people are running scams and smuggling much-needed supplies and selling them for a big profit. And I would guess that with families cooped up together, our brave police are handling more domestic violence calls.
However, donations of food from individuals, service organizations, and even movie houses making foods available are great. And teachers organizing online classes and parades past their students’ homes because they miss them truly touch my heart. Virtual worship services from area churches are a big help, too. Lots of prayer is definitely needed!
I have also been very impressed when reading posts on Facebook with the suggestions & creative ideas that have been made by my adult “kids” in Florida and Oregon and their friends, many of whom still live here.
Home schooling strategies, going fishing, “quarantine karaoke” online, special art projects for “Nana & Gramps,” and even the memorializing of the much-loved pet animals that have passed on and been buried in the backyard by creating a “Critter Graveyard” are among their imaginative activities.
It’s SO difficult to be patient! I know I struggle with wanting to get back to normal life ... but let’s challenge our souls and operate from our hearts and STAY HOME whenever possible.
Good luck to all of us! Nobody wants to see 81,000 deaths in the U.S. in six months!
Suanne Stroup
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.