To the Editor:
Congratulations on your 22 Aug Victor Hansen editorial pertaining to the disaster and incompetence of Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and his destruction of our military with idiots for commanders.
Everything Hansen said is absolutely true and your paper is to be commended for publishing this editorial. It is indeed rare for you to have a decent and honest editorial like this.
I hope this represents a trend away from your usual regurgitation of fake news columns from the New York Times and other left-wing propaganda rags. Again, thanks for a rare accurate editorial.
Donald Baker
Killeen
