Killeen reader offers comments
in wake of KISD bus driver’s death
To the Editor:
Recently, Mr. William “Bill” Jones was laid to rest.
Mr. Jones was the KISD school bus driver who was held responsible for the accident in which a child was hit by a passing motorist, after getting off the bus.
It was determined that Mr. Jones had failed to activate his red warning lights when the child got off the bus.
He was ticketed by KPD and terminated by KISD.
As a result, Mr. Jones took his own life.
The driver of the other vehicle was not cited. Legally, he was not responsible for the accident. Morally, I find him very responsible for the accident.
Everyone knows that a school bus serves only one purpose: Transporting students to and from school.
So, when you see a big yellow bus, in a residential area, there should be no doubt as to what it’s doing.
In the mornings, it’s picking up students. You see groups of students waiting for the bus. What you didn’t see is the many directions they came from to get that bus to stop.
When the bus arrives and the kids get on, what you don’t see is the child who is running late, who darts across the street without looking. That is why you don’t pass a bus period. Lights or no lights.
In the afternoon, the kids get dropped off and you get to see the many directions they came from.
Some cross in front of the bus, some behind and some diagonally. Again, don’t try to pass. Lights or no lights.
KISD goes to great lengths to train its bus drivers and maintain its buses to the highest safety standards.
But things happen. Whether human error or mechanical malfunction.
Every motorist has the responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids.
Rest in peace, Mr. Jones. Thank you for your service to this country and this community.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
