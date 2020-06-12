To the Editor:
What I want to know is how can I buy stock in Bell County property taxes. I lost money in my 401k but you can bet the market value for your property went up at least 10 percent.
You want to increase revenue through property taxes, increase the value of the property being taxed. My biggest difference this year was the value of my yard. The value went from $7,200 to $18,000. That’s a $10,800, 150% increase. How does the value of a yard increase 150% in one year?
I did the informal meeting. All of the property shown now has a yard value of $18,000. That’s an increase of $272.39 in tax revenue for a total of $453.97 per house in my part of town. Fair market value? Finding that hard to believe.
Richard Avants
Killeen
