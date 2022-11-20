To the Editor:
We sent the following email to the (Killeen) mayor, all council members, and (Police) Chief (Charles) Kimble:
To the Editor:
We sent the following email to the (Killeen) mayor, all council members, and (Police) Chief (Charles) Kimble:
It is our understanding that you have the option to accept Prop A as it is written, to amend it, or to disallow it altogether. We voted against it but we’re not surprised that it passed.
The most egregious aspect of Prop A is that police officers would not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a vehicle. It is well known that in searching a vehicle, other more serious crimes are often discovered, and allow for arrests on those offenses.
Our recommendation is that you amend Prop A to allow for search of vehicles when marijuana use is suspected and arresting only if greater than the maximum allowable amount of marijuana (or other illegal substance) is discovered.
This would take some of the burden off of our police officers, allowing them to search at their discretion, and further the reduction of drug-related crime in Killeen.
The safety of our citizens is of paramount importance, more important than any individual’s right to use marijuana, which, of course, is still illegal in the State of Texas.
This recommendation seems to us to be the best compromise for avoiding arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana and still maximizing the effectiveness of our police force in getting illegal drugs and criminals off our streets.
As council members, you have the sworn duty to make decisions which are in the best interest of all. Please consider our recommendation.
Phil and Casey Moore
Killeen
If you people have any brains, you will declare this "Prop A" to be illegal and throw it out. Because it is illegal. The last thing your town needs is a legal means to bring drugs into town, where they will be sold to minors. Just say "NO" to dope and the dopers.
