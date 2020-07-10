To the Editor:
It’s been a while since I’ve written a letter supporting law enforcement. Probably long, probably.
But in the wake of recent protests protests and riots, condemning police brutality and racism, I feel compelled to come to the defense of the 800,000-plus law enforcement officers in America.
In any given year, these officers respond to hundreds of millions of calls for help. Anything from a simple dispute between neighbors to mass shootings and everything in between.
Day-in and day-out, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the police are just a phone call away.
Those of us who have needed police assistance can attest to the feeling of comfort we experience as the police cruiser pulls up.
Even when emotions are running high, these professionals help keep things calm.
But every once in a while, things don’t go as they should. In spite of law enforcement’s best efforts to weed out individuals who don’t have the right temperament, some get through.
But I will not vilify all police officers because of the actions of a few.
Most police officers are really cool. Many are absolutely awesome. If you really believe they’re racists, I suggest you don’t give them a reason to pull you over. If you do get pulled over, then cooperate and be respectful. The officer is in charge, period.
If you think you’ve been wronged, you can have your day in court. There is nothing to be gained by being uncooperative with the police.
To all of law enforcement, thank you for your service. Be safe.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
